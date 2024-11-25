Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

UK employers warn tax rise will hit investment and pay

People walking on London Bridge toward skyscrapers.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) –British employers have been caught off guard by a 25 billion-pound ($31 billion) tax rise at last month’s budget and plan to cut training, investment and jobs in response, a leading employers group said on Monday.

The Confederation of British Industry said a survey of its members showed 61% viewed Britain as a less attractive place to invest and nearly half intended to cut staff levels or lower pay rises after a big increase in employers’ social security payments.

The rise in National Insurance and the stark lowering of the threshold caught us all off guard,” CBI Chief Executive Rain Newton-Smith said as the organisation met for its annual conference.

“Set alongside the expansion and rise of the National Living Wage … and the potential cost of the Employment Rights Bill changes … they put a heavy burden on business,” she said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his finance minister Rachel Reeves – who say speeding up economic growth is their top priority – argue the move will allow them to spend more on public services including the National Health Service.

“I’m not surprised, quite frankly, that as we’re doing the tough stuff, there are plenty of people who say, ‘well, I’m impacted, I don’t like it’,” Starmer told ITV television.

“But we’ve got to make the sort of big calls on the NHS and on schools that are really important for the here and now and for the future.”

The CBI’s complaint comes amid broader signs of an economic slowdown in Britain both before and after the budget.

Reeves has said she does not expect to have to raise taxes again by 40 billion pounds, part of the Labour Party’s first budget in 14 years.

But Britain’s budget watchdog reckons Reeves has left little room to absorb any increase in government borrowing costs without either raising taxes or missing her goal to reduce debt.

“Tax rises like this must never again be simply done to business,” Newton-Smith said.

The big rises in national insurance and the minimum wage particularly hurts CBI members such as big retailers and hospitality chains who employ many low-paid part-time staff.

Newton-Smith said greater economic stability under Labour was not enough on its own to boost growth, as reduced profits directly hit businesses’ ability and willingness to invest.

“Profit’s not a bad thing.  It’s not a dirty word,” she said.

Britain has low investment by international standards and many economists see this as a key cause of its weaker productivity compared to the United States, Germany and France.

($1 = 0.7996 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Andy Bruce, William Schomberg and Christina Fincher)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post