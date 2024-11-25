Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

EU challenges Chinese brandy tariffs at WTO

Three bottles of fine cognac on display

Published : 2 days ago, on

BRUSSELS/BEIJING (Reuters) -The EU Commission said on Monday it had formally brought the provisional anti-dumping measures imposed by China on imports of EU brandy to the World Trade Organization, the latest development amid trade tensions between the two blocs.

France’s trade ministry said last month it would work with the European Commission to challenge Beijing’s tariffs, which came after the European Union voted for duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

China’s commerce ministry said it had received an EU consultation request and would handle the matter according to WTO rules.

“The provisional anti-dumping measures were implemented based on Chinese law, at the request of domestic industries, after a fair and impartial investigation, and are legitimate trade remedies fully in line with WTO rules,” the ministry said.

France, whose producers including LVMH , Remy Cointreau and PernodRicard, export huge amounts of spirits to the Asian country, was seen as the main targets of the brandy tariffs following Paris’s outspoken support of the Commission’s efforts to protect the domestic EV market.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously called China’s brandy probe “pure retaliation”.

China is the second-largest export market for cognac after the United States and the industry’s most profitable. French brandy shipments to China reached $1.7 billion last year and made up 99% of China’s imports of the drink.

Meanwhile, Hennessy is exploring options to bottle cognac in China, which prompted hundreds of workers at its plant in southwestern France to go on strike last week, while Remy said it would raise prices in China and could cut costs in areas like manufacturing and ad spending.

(Reporting by Makini Brice, Tassilo Hummel and Ella Cao and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post