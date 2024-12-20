Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

UK consumers cautiously shop more after pre-budget slump
Shoppers browsing cosmetics in a department store.

Published : 6 hours ago, on

By William Schomberg

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales rose by a weaker-than-expected 0.2% in November, according to official data which suggested consumers had overcome their worries about the new government’s first budget but added to signs of only slow momentum in the economy.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a monthly increase of 0.5% in sales volumes after a drop of 0.7% in October in the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves’ tax and spending plan.

The monthly rise in sales was the first since August. But over the three months to November, volumes were up by only 0.3%, the weakest performance since the three months to June, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Previously released official data has shown that Britain’s economy contracted in September and October, the first back-to-back shrinkage since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of the blame for the slowdown has been pinned on worries about Reeves’ budget on Oct. 30 which ended up piling tax increases on employers rather than consumers.

Surveys have shown a hit to companies’ hiring plans since she announced 25 billion pounds ($31.3 billion) of higher social security contributions for firms.

The Bank of England on Thursday said the economy would show zero growth in the last three months of 2024 but it did not cut interest rates due to concerns about stubborn inflation pressure.

“Overall, against a backdrop of recent weak activity data, today’s release could have been worse,” Alex Kerr, an economist with consultancy Capital Economics.

“As real incomes continue to grow and consumer confidence improves next year, we think the retail sector will contribute to an acceleration in consumer spending growth.”

Sterling was little changed against the U.S. dollar immediately after the data.

For the first time in three months, food store sales rose, the ONS said.

Britain’s biggest supermarket chains Tesco and Sainsbury’s have forecast strong Christmas sales.

But clothing stores suffered again with volumes dropping by 2.6% from October.

Sportswear and fashion groups JD Sports and Frasers and discounter Poundland have all cautioned on the outlook. On Wednesday footwear retailer Shoe Zone issued a profit warning, highlighting “very challenging trading conditions” in the first half of December.

The ONS said its November figures had been adjusted to account for the Black Friday discounting season mostly falling outside its reporting period but some retailers reported that sales began earlier.

School half-term holidays in England and Wales unusually fell in November this year, not October, but the impact was not adjusted for in the data.

($1 = 0.7999 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg; additional reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Hugh Lawson)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post