UK, allies say they're convinced Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned
Posted on February 14, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 14, 2026
UK and allies confirm Navalny was poisoned with epibatidine, a lethal toxin. Russian government denies involvement in his death.
LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain and allies France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands are convinced that late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin in a penal colony two years ago, they said in a joint statement on Saturday.
That was the conclusion of the five governments based on analyses of samples from Navalny, according to the statement issued in London.
It added that the analyses had conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia. The Russian government has denied any responsibility for Navalny's death.
