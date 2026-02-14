NATO's Rutte Highlights Heavy Russian Casualties in Ukraine Conflict

Overview of Russian Military Losses

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia is suffering "crazy losses" in Ukraine, tallying around 65,000 soldiers over the last two months, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

NATO's Strength Against Potential Attacks

Separately, he told a media roundtable that the NATO alliance was strong enough that Russia would not currently try to attack it.

Future Military Readiness

"We will win every fight with Russia if they attack us now, and we have to make sure in two, four, six years that same is still the case," he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Sarah MarshEditing by Tomasz Janowski)