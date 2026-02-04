Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
UBS reported a Q4 net profit of $1.2 billion, surpassing the expected $919 million, highlighting strong financial performance.
ZURICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - UBS Group on Wednesday reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter, which compares with an average estimate of $919 million in a company-provided poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Ariane LuthiWriting by Miranda Murray and Ludwig Burger)
Net profit is the amount of money a company has left after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been subtracted from total revenue. It is a key indicator of a company's profitability.
An investment is an asset or item acquired with the goal of generating income or appreciation. It can include stocks, bonds, real estate, and other financial instruments.
Explore more articles in the Finance category