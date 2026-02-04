Equinor Q4 profit falls, but less than expected

Equinor's Financial Performance Overview

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Equinor reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday from the same period last year as oil and gas prices fell, but still outperformed analysts' expectations for the period.

Earnings and Production Expectations

The Norwegian energy group's adjusted earnings before tax for October-December fell to $6.20 billion from $7.9 billion a year earlier, beating the $5.93 billion predicted in a in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor.

Share Buybacks and Dividend Changes

"In 2026, we expect around 3% production growth, up from record levels in 2025. We are taking firm actions to strengthen free cash flow, remain robust towards lower prices and maintain competitive capital distribution," CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement.

The company said it would cut its share buybacks in 2026 to $1.5 billion from $5 billion last year, while its quarterly cash dividend was raised to $0.39 per share from $0.37 previously.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)