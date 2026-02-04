Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 2026
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Equinor's Q4 profit fell but outperformed expectations with $6.20 billion in earnings. The company plans a 3% production growth by 2026 and adjusts its share buyback and dividend strategies.
OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Equinor reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday from the same period last year as oil and gas prices fell, but still outperformed analysts' expectations for the period.
The Norwegian energy group's adjusted earnings before tax for October-December fell to $6.20 billion from $7.9 billion a year earlier, beating the $5.93 billion predicted in a in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor.
"In 2026, we expect around 3% production growth, up from record levels in 2025. We are taking firm actions to strengthen free cash flow, remain robust towards lower prices and maintain competitive capital distribution," CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement.
The company said it would cut its share buybacks in 2026 to $1.5 billion from $5 billion last year, while its quarterly cash dividend was raised to $0.39 per share from $0.37 previously.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Adjusted earnings before tax is a financial metric that reflects a company's earnings before tax, adjusted for certain non-recurring items, providing a clearer view of operational performance.
Share buybacks occur when a company purchases its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the number of outstanding shares and often increasing the value of remaining shares.
A cash dividend is a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically derived from profits, representing a portion of the company's earnings distributed to investors.
