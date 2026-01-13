Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 13 (Reuters) - UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti is planning to step down in April 2027, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Aleksandar Ivanovic, UBS' asset management chief, has emerged as one of the executives most likely to succeed Ermotti, the FT report said, citing sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
