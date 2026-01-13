Sika Reports 4.8% Decline in Full-Year Sales Due to China Weakness

Impact of Market Conditions on Sika's Sales

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika reported a 4.8% drop in full-year sales on Tuesday, hurt by a downturn in China and the strength of the Swiss franc.

The company, whose chemical additives have been used in projects including the Elphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg and the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, said its full-year sales fell to 11.20 billion Swiss francs ($14.04 billion).

The figure missed expectations for 11.42 billion francs in a consensus of analyst forecasts gathered by Visible Alpha.

Sales Performance Overview

Sika's results, which give an insight into the health of the broader construction sector, were hit by the downturn in the Chinese building market.

Challenges in the Chinese Market

China is the company's second-biggest market, making up around 10% of its annual sales - 8% for construction chemicals and 2% for chemicals used by automotive makers for products like adhesives.

Global Market Trends

"Global markets were soft in the fourth quarter, including U.S. commercial construction trends, which were exacerbated by the government shutdown. Additionally, China saw continued market weakness in the residential building sector," CEO Thomas Hasler said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7977 Swiss francs)

