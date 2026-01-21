Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 21, 2026
A severe rainstorm in Greece resulted in two deaths and significant flooding in Athens, with emergency services responding to numerous incidents.
ATHENS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Two people died on Wednesday in Greece after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses in Athens and other parts of the country, authorities said.
A woman died after being hit by a car that was carried away in flash floods in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, a fire brigade official told Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday, a cost guard officer was washed away by the rough sea in a port in Peloponnese, southern Greece.
"Ηe fell into the sea while he was trying tie up a small boat in the harbour," said a coast guard official.
The fire brigade has received hundreds of calls to pump water out of flooded buildings in Athens. The rainstorm was expected to move to the eastern part of the country on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Alistair Bell)
