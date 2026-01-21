Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Trump invites Putin to join his Peace Board Initiative at Davos, aiming to resolve global conflicts. Putin is considering the proposal, with further discussions expected.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his invitation to join Trump's Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, a statement that Putin quickly countered, saying that the invitation was only under consideration.
“He was invited. He’s accepted,” Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.
Soon after Trump's comments, Putin told the Russian security council that the foreign ministry was still studying the proposal and would respond in due course.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jeffrey Dastin and Ronald Popeski; Writing by Ryan Patrick Jones; editing by Scott Malone)
In diplomatic terms, an invitation is a formal request extended by one country to another to participate in discussions, meetings, or events, often related to international relations.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category