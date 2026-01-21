Trump Invites Putin to Join Peace Initiative Amid Ongoing Discussions

Trump's Peace Board Initiative

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his invitation to join Trump's Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, a statement that Putin quickly countered, saying that the invitation was only under consideration.

Details of the Invitation

“He was invited. He’s accepted,” Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

Putin's Reaction

Soon after Trump's comments, Putin told the Russian security council that the foreign ministry was still studying the proposal and would respond in due course.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jeffrey Dastin and Ronald Popeski; Writing by Ryan Patrick Jones; editing by Scott Malone)