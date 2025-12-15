Dec ‌15 (Reuters) - DBAY Advisors, the biggest shareholder ‍of ‌TT Electronics, said on Monday that it does ⁠not intend ‌to make an offer for the British company, withdrawing from a possible bidding war with Swiss ⁠firm Cicor.

Shares in TT Electronics fell about 21% to ​105 pence in early trading.

DBAY ‌Advisors, which holds ⁠a 24.5% stake in TT, said last week it was considering a takeover ​offer for TT Electronics, and that it continues to view Cicor's rival offer for TT as "unattractive" and plans to vote ​against ‍that proposal.

London-listed TT ​Electronics had said in October that it rejected three unsolicited takeover proposals from DBAY, the last of which was valued at 130 pence per share.

Cicor's final ⁠all-cash offer for TT Electronics is 150 pence per share, ​alongside an alternative that offers Cicor shares.

TT Electronics and Cicor did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for ‌comment.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Eileen Soreng)