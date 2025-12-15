Home > Finance > Danske Bank completes US probation over Estonia case
Danske Bank completes US probation over Estonia case

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

COPENHAGEN, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on ‍Monday ‌it had completed a three-year corporate probation with ⁠the United ‌States' Department of Justice, marking the end of all formal regulatory processes tied to its ⁠former Estonian branch.

Denmark's biggest lender came under investigation in ​multiple countries after saying in ‌2018 that an ⁠internal probe had uncovered about 200 billion euros of payments from Russia and ​elsewhere made through the Estonian branch, with many appearing suspicious.

"We have now successfully concluded the process with the DoJ, which ​also ‍means that all ​formal processes with regulatory authorities in relation to the non-resident portfolio at Danske Bank’s former Estonia branch have now been finalised," CEO Carsten Egeriis said in ⁠a statement. 

The bank pleaded guilty in late 2022 to bank ​fraud conspiracy, forfeiting $2 billion to settle the U.S. investigation. It was also placed under corporate probation until December ‌13, 2025 as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

