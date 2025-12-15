Danske Bank completes US probation over Estonia case

COPENHAGEN, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on ‍Monday ‌it had completed a three-year corporate probation with ⁠the United ‌States' Department of Justice, marking the end of all formal regulatory processes tied to its ⁠former Estonian branch.

Denmark's biggest lender came under investigation in ​multiple countries after saying in ‌2018 that an ⁠internal probe had uncovered about 200 billion euros of payments from Russia and ​elsewhere made through the Estonian branch, with many appearing suspicious.

"We have now successfully concluded the process with the DoJ, which ​also ‍means that all ​formal processes with regulatory authorities in relation to the non-resident portfolio at Danske Bank’s former Estonia branch have now been finalised," CEO Carsten Egeriis said in ⁠a statement.

The bank pleaded guilty in late 2022 to bank ​fraud conspiracy, forfeiting $2 billion to settle the U.S. investigation. It was also placed under corporate probation until December ‌13, 2025 as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)