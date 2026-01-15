Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
TAIPEI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 35% jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts and hitting a record as it benefited from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw October-December net profit rise to T$505.7 billion ($16.01 billion).
The profit handily beat a T$478.4 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.
($1 = 31.5920 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Wen-Yee Lee, Faith Hung and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
