Dec 5 (Reuters) - Global review platform Trustpilot said on Friday it rejected allegations made by short-seller Grizzly Research in a report, and that it is considering all appropriate options in response to what it called "demonstrably false" statements.

The UK-based company's shares plunged more than 30% on Thursday after Grizzly Research disclosed a short position and accused the firm of creating fake profiles that gave negative reviews, and then pressuring companies to pay for subscriptions.

Trustpilot said that it does not create unsolicited review profiles in order to sell subscriptions.

(Reporting by Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Alan Barona)