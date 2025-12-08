Finance
France asks Brussels for state-aid approval for nuclear projects
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A request for approval has been sent to the European Commission for a state aid package to cover costs of six nuclear reactors planned by French utility EDF, a spokesperson for the French energy ministry said on Friday.
France is planning to build six nuclear reactors under a new design with the first expected to come online in 2038. The French state agreed to issue a subsidised loan covering at least half the construction costs of six nuclear reactors earlier this year.
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)