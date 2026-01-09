Stellantis Halts US Sales of Plug-In Hybrids Due to Low Demand

Stellantis' Shift in Hybrid Strategy

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis said on Friday it will stop selling plug-in hybrid versions of the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, and the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, in the United States as it navigates soft demand and shifts its North American electrification strategy.

Reasons for Halting Sales

"Stellantis will phase out plug‑in hybrid programs in North America beginning with the 2026 model year, and focus on more competitive electrified solutions, including hybrid and range‑extended vehicles," the company said.

Market Trends and Consumer Preferences

The automaker's pullback comes as Detroit carmakers reassess electric-vehicle spending amid policy changes under President Trump.

Impact of Recent Recalls

Stellantis previously leaned on plug-in hybrids to help meet federal fuel-economy requirements, given a lineup that included many V8-powered models.

Traditional hybrids that do not require charging have also proven to be more popular among shoppers in the U.S. than their plug-in counterparts.

Stellantis' decision also follows a recall last year of about 375,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids after the company cited concerns about battery failures and reports of fires.

