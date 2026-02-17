Trump says he will be involved indirectly in Iran talks
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Trump to be indirectly involved in Iran nuclear talks as US military prepares for possible action. Iran holds defense drill amid tensions.
By Steve Holland
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be involved "indirectly" in talks between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear program set to begin on Tuesday in Geneva, adding he believed Tehran wanted to make a deal.
"I'll be involved in those talks, indirectly. And they'll be very important," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Tensions are soaring ahead of the talks, with the U.S. deploying a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East. The U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of a sustained military campaign if the talks do not succeed, U.S. officials have told Reuters.
Asked about the prospects for a deal, Trump said Iran sought tough negotiations but learned the consequences of such a hardened stance last summer when the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites.
Trump suggested Iranians were motivated this time to negotiate.
"I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal," Trump said.
Prior to the U.S. joining Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites in June, Iran-U.S. nuclear talks had stalled over Washington's demand that Tehran forgo enrichment on its soil, which the U.S. views as a pathway to an Iranian nuclear weapon.
Iran's civil defense organization on Monday held a chemical defense drill in the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone to strengthen preparedness for potential chemical incidents in the energy hub located in southern Iran.
(Reporting by Steve Holland aboard Air Force One, Phil Stewart in Washington and Hannah Lang in New York; editing by Scott Malone)
A nuclear program refers to a country's efforts to develop nuclear technology, which can be used for energy production or military purposes, including the development of nuclear weapons.
Military preparations involve the planning and readiness of armed forces for potential conflict, including the deployment of troops, equipment, and strategic resources.
Indirect involvement refers to participating in a situation or negotiation without being directly engaged, often through intermediaries or by influencing the parties involved.
Tehran is the capital of Iran and plays a crucial role in international relations, particularly regarding nuclear negotiations, regional security, and diplomatic engagements with other countries.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category