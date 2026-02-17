Trading Day: AI disruption, US-Iran nuclear talks, rate cut bets keep investo...

Market Overview and Key Influences

By Stephen Culp

Impact of AI on Labor Market

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks see-sawed to nominal gains on Tuesday as investors juggled ongoing concerns over spending on artificial intelligence and the potential economic disruptions AI may bring, with positive signals from Iran regarding the progress of nuclear talks with the United States.

Warner Bros Discovery Bid Rejection

Investors appeared to buy the technology dip, with tech and chip shares reversing earlier losses as the session progressed.

Market Predictions for Tomorrow I will go into more detail on today's market moves below. If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today. I'd love to hear from you, so please reach out to me with comments at stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com. Today's Key Market Moves * STOCKS: U.S. indexes closed little changed. NorwegianCruise Line and Southwest Airlines helped boost transports,while Apple and Broadcom provided some upside muscle for tech * SECTORS/SHARES: Real estate, financials, Dowtransports, and airlines outperformed, but energy, consumerstaples and housing stocks were the clear laggards * FX: The dollar strengthened on geopolitical tensions,while the euro notched its sixth straight session of lossesagainst the dollar. The yen weakened for the second straightsession after snapping a five-day winning streak. * BONDS: U.S. Treasury yields were mixed amid Fed ratecut speculation * COMMODITIES/METALS: Cooling geopolitical tensionseased oil supply concerns and safe-haven demand,sending crude and gold prices lower. Today's Key Reads 1. Fed's Goolsbee: Several rate cuts possible this yearif inflation gets back to 2% 2. Dollar might be ready for a reprieve after afour-month decline 3. Suffocating U.S. pressure could force Russian oiloutput cuts 4. Canada's annual inflation cools in January on fallinggasoline prices 5. Quiet markets, loud diplomacy: All eyes on Iran Today's Talking Points * Artificial intelligence and its potential impact on the labor market Fed Reserve Governor Michael Barr and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly spoke separately on the subject of AI and its potential impact on the labor market and the broader economy. * Warner Bros Discovery rejected Paramount Skydance's revised bid; remains receptive to final offer Warner Bros Discovery turned down Paramount Skydance's latest $30-per-share hostile bid, but gave the company seven days to deliver a "best and final" offer. What could move markets tomorrow? * United Kingdom CPI (January) * United Kingdom PPI (January) * France CPI (January) * U.S. New Orders for Durable Goods (December) * U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits (December) * U.S. Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization (January) * Japan Machinery Orders (December) * South Korea Trade Balance (January) * Australia Employment Report (January) * U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowmanparticipates in a discussion on "supervision and regulation" Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(By Stephen Culp; Editing by Nia Williams)