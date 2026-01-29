Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Blackstone is poised to become the largest shareholder in New World Development, a major move in Hong Kong's real estate market.
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Blackstone Inc is close to securing a deal that would make it the largest shareholder of Hong Kong's New World Development, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The property developer declined to comment to a Reuters' request.
(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
