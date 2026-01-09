Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
By America Hernandez
PARIS, Jan 9 - French oil major TotalEnergies has obtained government permission for a new exploration permit offshore Lebanon, it said on Friday.
Total, which owns a 35% operating stake in the permit, will begin 3D seismic surveys on Block 8 with partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%).
(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris. Editing by Mark Potter)
A seismic survey is a method used to investigate the geological structure of the earth by sending sound waves into the ground and analyzing the reflected waves to identify potential resource deposits.
TotalEnergies is a French multinational oil and gas company that engages in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of energy resources, including oil, natural gas, and renewable energy.
