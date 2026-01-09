Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Jan 9 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW on Friday reported declining sales in the final quarter of 2025, dragged by weaker demand in the United States and China.
BMW group achieved quarterly sales of 667,981 vehicles, down 4.1% compared with the same quarter a year ago.
While sales in Europe grew by 4%, they dropped in the United States and China by 4.6% and 15.9%, respectively, said the carmaker.
Sales of battery electric vehicles in the quarter slipped 10.5%, the car company added.
(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Miranda Murray)
Q4 sales refer to the total sales figures reported by a company for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, typically covering the months of October to December.
Electric vehicle sales refer to the number of electric cars sold within a specific timeframe, reflecting consumer demand for environmentally friendly transportation options.
Market demand is the total quantity of a product or service that consumers are willing and able to purchase at a given price level in a specific market.
Sales performance measures how effectively a company sells its products or services, often assessed through metrics like revenue, growth rate, and market share.
A sales decline occurs when a company's sales figures decrease compared to a previous period, indicating reduced consumer demand or market challenges.
Explore more articles in the Finance category