Why Cash Management Is Entering a New Era

Cash management has long been regarded as a back-office treasury function focused on ensuring organizations have sufficient funds to meet their day-to-day obligations. Today, however, its role has expanded considerably. As businesses navigate increasingly complex financial environments, cash management is becoming a strategic capability that influences investment planning, operational resilience, capital allocation and long-term growth.
Rapid advances in digital finance, payment technologies, enterprise software and financial analytics have transformed how organizations monitor and manage liquidity. At the same time, changing economic conditions have reinforced the importance of maintaining financial flexibility while making more efficient use of available capital.
The OECD's 2025 report Managing Government Cash highlights that advances in technology and financial markets have significantly expanded the range of tools available for managing cash flows, forecasting liquidity needs and optimizing financial operations. The report also notes that there is no single model for effective cash management; successful approaches depend on governance, market conditions, forecasting capability and institutional context. (OECD)
As organizations increasingly integrate finance with broader strategic planning, cash management is entering a new era defined by visibility, automation and proactive decision-making.
Cash Management Has Become a Strategic Function
Modern organizations increasingly recognize that cash management extends well beyond processing payments or maintaining account balances.
Effective cash management now supports:
Strategic planning
Capital allocation
Investment decisions
Risk management
Working capital optimization
Operational resilience
Rather than responding only to immediate financial needs, treasury teams increasingly provide forward-looking insights that help leadership evaluate future opportunities and potential risks.
This evolution reflects the growing importance of finance as an active contributor to business strategy.
Real-Time Visibility Is Transforming Decision-Making
One of the most significant changes in modern cash management is the availability of real-time financial information.
Organizations increasingly rely on:
Live cash position monitoring
Integrated banking data
Automated payment tracking
Enterprise resource planning systems
Treasury dashboards
Predictive reporting
Greater visibility enables management teams to make more informed decisions regarding liquidity, investment timing and funding requirements.
Instead of relying solely on historical financial reports, businesses are increasingly able to anticipate future cash requirements using continuously updated financial data.
Cash Flow Forecasting Is Becoming More Sophisticated
Forecasting has become one of the most valuable components of modern treasury management.
Rather than simply estimating future cash balances, organizations increasingly use forecasting to support broader strategic decisions.
Modern forecasting helps businesses:
Anticipate funding requirements
Improve liquidity planning
Support investment decisions
Reduce idle cash balances
Enhance financial resilience
Prepare for changing business conditions
The OECD notes that effective cash-flow forecasting supports proactive liquidity management by helping organizations anticipate potential shortages or surpluses, reduce unnecessary cash buffers and improve funding decisions through regularly updated short-, medium- and long-term forecasts. (OECD)
As forecasting technologies continue to improve, treasury functions are becoming increasingly predictive rather than reactive.
Liquidity Is Receiving Greater Strategic Attention
Cash management and liquidity management have become closely connected.
Organizations increasingly seek to maintain sufficient liquidity while ensuring capital remains productive.
Liquidity planning commonly considers:
Working capital requirements
Operational cash needs
Investment opportunities
Credit facilities
Market conditions
Financial flexibility
The OECD explains that liquidity policy frameworks increasingly combine forecasting, cash buffers, funding tools and risk management to ensure payment obligations can be met while supporting efficient financial operations. (OECD)
This balanced approach allows organizations to preserve resilience without maintaining unnecessarily high idle cash balances.
Treasury Technology Is Advancing Rapidly
Technology has fundamentally reshaped treasury management.
Modern treasury platforms increasingly provide:
Automated reconciliation
Cash pooling
Multi-bank connectivity
Artificial intelligence-assisted forecasting
Scenario modelling
Payment automation
Automation reduces manual processing while improving the speed and accuracy of financial information.
As a result, treasury professionals increasingly focus on strategic analysis instead of routine administrative activities.
Working Capital Optimization Is Becoming More Important
Working capital continues to play a central role in effective cash management.
Organizations increasingly evaluate how efficiently cash moves through:
Customer collections
Supplier payments
Inventory management
Procurement
Production
Sales operations
Improving working capital enables businesses to strengthen liquidity without necessarily increasing external financing.
Better coordination across finance, procurement and operations therefore supports stronger overall cash performance.
Financial Markets Are Expanding Treasury Options
The development of financial markets has also expanded the range of tools available to treasury teams.
Organizations increasingly make use of:
Short-term investment instruments
Money market facilities
Repurchase agreements
Commercial paper
Deposits
Short-term funding facilities
According to the OECD, modern cash management increasingly relies on combinations of funding and investment instruments that can be adapted to different cash-flow patterns, liquidity needs and market conditions while remaining supported by robust governance and risk frameworks. (OECD)
This broader range of instruments enables treasury teams to optimize liquidity while maintaining appropriate levels of financial flexibility.
Governance Is Becoming Central to Cash Management
As cash management becomes more strategic, governance has become increasingly important.
Organizations are establishing structured frameworks that define:
Cash management policies
Liquidity objectives
Investment guidelines
Counterparty risk limits
Delegated authorities
Reporting procedures
Effective governance helps ensure that cash management decisions align with broader corporate objectives while maintaining appropriate financial controls.
The OECD emphasizes that sound governance is fundamental to effective cash management. Clear responsibilities, robust internal controls, reliable forecasting and regular oversight all contribute to stronger liquidity management and more efficient use of financial resources.
By integrating governance into treasury operations, organizations improve both financial discipline and strategic decision-making.
Cash Management Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage
Historically, effective cash management focused primarily on operational efficiency.
Today, it increasingly contributes to competitive positioning.
Organizations with stronger cash management capabilities are often better able to:
Respond quickly to market opportunities
Invest in innovation
Strengthen supplier relationships
Support customer commitments
Manage changing financing conditions
Maintain operational continuity
Efficient cash management also reduces unnecessary financing costs while improving the organization's ability to allocate capital toward long-term strategic initiatives.
Rather than simply protecting liquidity, modern treasury functions increasingly help create business value.
Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Treasury Operations
Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly valuable tool within treasury management.
AI-supported technologies assist organizations by improving:
Cash flow forecasting
Pattern recognition
Payment analysis
Liquidity modelling
Scenario planning
Exception monitoring
These capabilities allow treasury professionals to identify trends more quickly while improving forecasting accuracy.
Importantly, artificial intelligence supports—not replaces—professional judgment.
Treasury teams continue to evaluate broader business conditions, regulatory requirements and strategic priorities when making financial decisions.
Real-Time Payments Are Changing Liquidity Management
The continued growth of real-time payment systems is reshaping how organizations manage cash.
Immediate settlement enables businesses to:
Improve cash visibility
Accelerate collections
Enhance payment efficiency
Reduce settlement delays
Strengthen liquidity planning
Improve customer and supplier experiences
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has highlighted that faster payment infrastructures and modern payment systems improve the efficiency, safety and accessibility of financial transactions while supporting broader innovation in financial services.
As payment ecosystems continue to evolve, treasury functions increasingly operate with more timely financial information than ever before.
Strategic Treasury Is Becoming More Data-Driven
Modern treasury functions increasingly rely on integrated data rather than isolated financial reports.
Organizations now combine information from:
Banking platforms
Enterprise resource planning systems
Accounts receivable
Accounts payable
Procurement
Sales forecasting
This integrated approach enables finance teams to make more informed decisions about liquidity, funding and capital allocation.
Data-driven treasury management also supports improved collaboration between finance and other business functions.
The Future of Cash Management
Cash management is expected to become increasingly intelligent, connected and automated over the coming years.
Future developments are likely to include:
Artificial intelligence-assisted forecasting
Predictive liquidity analytics
Greater automation of treasury operations
Expanded use of real-time payments
Enhanced integration with enterprise planning
Improved scenario modelling
The OECD notes that advances in technology, forecasting techniques and financial market infrastructure are continuing to reshape cash management practices, enabling organizations to improve liquidity planning while strengthening governance and operational efficiency.
Technology will continue enhancing treasury capabilities, but effective governance, disciplined financial management and strategic planning will remain essential.
Conclusion
Cash management has evolved from a largely operational treasury activity into a strategic function that supports business resilience, capital allocation and long-term growth. Organizations increasingly recognize that effective cash management depends on more than maintaining adequate balances. It requires accurate forecasting, real-time visibility, disciplined governance and the ability to allocate financial resources efficiently.
Digital technologies, automation and artificial intelligence are enabling treasury teams to move from reactive cash administration toward proactive financial planning. At the same time, real-time payments and integrated financial platforms are improving liquidity visibility and supporting faster, more informed decision-making.
Research from the OECD demonstrates that modern cash management increasingly combines governance, forecasting, liquidity policy and technology to strengthen financial resilience and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, developments in payment infrastructure highlighted by the BIS continue to enhance the speed and effectiveness of treasury operations.
As businesses operate in an increasingly dynamic economic environment, cash management is likely to remain a core strategic capability. Organizations that combine strong governance with modern treasury technology and disciplined financial planning will be better positioned to support sustainable growth, respond to changing market conditions and create long-term value.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is cash management?
Cash management is the process of monitoring, controlling and optimizing an organization's cash inflows, outflows and liquidity to support operational and strategic objectives.
Why is cash management becoming more strategic?
Modern organizations rely on cash management to support investment planning, liquidity optimization, risk management and long-term business strategy rather than simply processing payments.
What is cash flow forecasting?
Cash flow forecasting estimates future cash inflows and outflows, helping organizations anticipate funding requirements and manage liquidity more effectively.
How does technology improve cash management?
Technology enhances cash management through automation, real-time reporting, treasury analytics, predictive forecasting and integrated financial platforms.
Why is liquidity important?
Liquidity ensures that organizations can meet financial obligations while maintaining flexibility to invest in growth and respond to changing business conditions.
What role does artificial intelligence play in treasury?
AI supports forecasting, liquidity analysis, scenario modelling, anomaly detection and decision-support while complementing professional judgment.
How do real-time payments affect treasury operations?
Real-time payments improve cash visibility, accelerate settlement, strengthen liquidity planning and enhance operational efficiency.
Why is governance important in cash management?
Governance establishes policies, oversight, internal controls and reporting frameworks that help ensure effective and disciplined financial management.
What is working capital management?
Working capital management focuses on optimizing receivables, payables and inventory to improve liquidity and operational efficiency.
What does the future of cash management look like?
The future is expected to include greater automation, AI-assisted forecasting, predictive analytics, integrated treasury platforms and expanded use of real-time payment systems.
References
OECD – Managing Government Cash (2025)
https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/2025/02/managing-government-cash_d47b35b7.html
OECD – Cash Flow Forecasting (Managing Government Cash – Full Report)
https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/managing-government-cash_7675eb58-en/full-report/cash-flow-forecasting_d5208544.html
OECD – Liquidity Risk Management and Policy (Managing Government Cash – Full Report)
https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/managing-government-cash_7675eb58-en/full-report/liquidity-risk-management-and-policy_2cdd10f8.html
OECD – Cash Instruments (Managing Government Cash – Full Report)
https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/managing-government-cash_7675eb58-en/full-report/cash-instruments_363dd325.html
Bank for International Settlements – Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI)
https://www.bis.org/cpmi/
Bank for International Settlements – Annual Economic Report
https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2025e.htm
International Monetary Fund – Financial Sector
https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/financial-sector
World Bank – Finance, Competitiveness and Innovation
https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/financialsector
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development – Corporate Governance
https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/corporate-governance.html
Bank for International Settlements – Research Hub
https://www.bis.org/research/