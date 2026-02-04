Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Tigerair Taiwan orders four Airbus A321neo planes to expand its fleet and improve fuel efficiency, announced at the Singapore Airshow.
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday that Tigerair Taiwan had ordered four A321neo planes to support its network expansion and improve fuel efficiency.
The low-cost carrier, which currently operates a fleet of 17 A320 family planes, signed the agreement at the Singapore Airshow.
It was the first order unveiled by Airbus at the show, which typically lags far behind those in Paris, Farnborough and Dubai in terms of commercial aircraft order announcements.
Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jamie Freed
The Airbus A321neo is a narrow-body, single-aisle aircraft designed for short to medium-haul flights, featuring improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions compared to earlier models.
Fleet expansion refers to the process of adding new aircraft to an airline's existing fleet to increase capacity, improve service, or enhance operational efficiency.
The Singapore Airshow is a major aerospace and defense exhibition that showcases the latest innovations in aviation technology and serves as a platform for airlines to announce new orders.
