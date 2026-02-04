Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Feb 4 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Nestle is planning a strategic overhaul to refocus the sprawling multinational around four product categories, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.
Philipp Navratil, who was appointed last year after the firing of his predecessor, is preparing to organise the company around the new “pillars” of coffee, petcare, nutrition and health, and food and snacking, according to the report.
Nestle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more information.
The four new product groupings could lay the groundwork for a formal reorganisation at the group, the FT reported.
The Swiss maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nespresso coffee said in October it would cut 16,000 jobs - or about 5.8% of its 277,000 employees - in 2025.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Tom Hogue)
