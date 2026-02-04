Nestle's New CEO Plans Major Strategic Shift to Drive Growth

Nestle's Strategic Overhaul

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Nestle is planning a strategic overhaul to refocus the sprawling multinational around four product categories, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

New Product Pillars

Philipp Navratil, who was appointed last year after the firing of his predecessor, is preparing to organise the company around the new “pillars” of coffee, petcare, nutrition and health, and food and snacking, according to the report.

Job Cuts and Reorganization

Nestle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more information.

CEO Background

The four new product groupings could lay the groundwork for a formal reorganisation at the group, the FT reported.

The Swiss maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nespresso coffee said in October it would cut 16,000 jobs - or about 5.8% of its 277,000 employees - in 2025.

