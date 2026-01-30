Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 2026
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Thyssenkrupp's CEO is confident in divesting the materials trading unit, aiming for market independence, with timing dependent on conditions.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is confident that its materials trading division can be made independent in a sale or other transaction, its chief executive said on Friday, leaving open when such a step could happen.
"We are confident that Material Services can be successfully brought to the capital market, even in a challenging environment," Miguel Lopez told shareholders at Thyssenkrupp annual general meeting.
"As with any planned transaction, the exact timing will depend on market conditions."
