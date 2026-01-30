Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Iran plans to designate the armed forces of European Union countries that have blacklisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as "terrorists", according to a post by top Iranian security official Ali Larijani on X.
"Therefore, the consequences will fall on the European countries that undertook such an action," Larijani said.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;Editing by Alison Williams)
