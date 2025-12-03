Finance
UK's Thames Water earnings rise, says still working on recapitalisation plan
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 3, 2025
LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Thames Water posted a 92% rise in half-year earnings and said pollution spills had fallen by a fifth, adding that talks with government and regulators to agree the terms of a recapitalisation deal were ongoing.
Senior creditors have offered to write-off debt and invest new equity in a last-ditch plan to help the country's biggest water company avoid nationalisation.
