JLR's chief creative officer departs, Autocar India reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 3, 2025
Dec 3 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, has left the company, magazine Autocar India reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Tata Motors PV-owned JLR did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
The exit follows the appointment of former Tata Motor finance chief PB Balaji as JLR's new chief executive, replacing Adrian Mardell.
McGovern joined the carmaker's board of management in 2021 as well and was tasked with redefining the Jaguar brand.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)