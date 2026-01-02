Finance
New Tesla sales in Spain fall 44% in December
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 2, 2026
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car sales in Spain fell 44.2% in December from the same month in 2024 to 1,794 vehicles, registration data from industry group ANFAC showed on Friday.
In 2025, sales of Tesla cars in Spain decreased 4% compared to 2024, while total sales of electrified vehicles, a category that includes both fully electric vehicles and hybrids, surged 94.6%.
(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Emma Pinedo)
