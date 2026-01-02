ATHENS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Greece's manufacturing sector saw an improvement in December as new orders rose at a faster pace, although supply chain disruptions slowed output growth, S&P Global reported on Thursday.

The S&P Global Greece Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 52.9 in December from 52.7 in November. PMI readings above 50.0 indicate growth in activity, while those below point to contraction.

New orders accelerated, driven by competitive pricing and increased demand, including a slight uptick in exports to Europe. However, output growth eased to its slowest in three months due to strikes and protests causing delays at ports, hampering the ability to stockpile materials.

"The Greek manufacturing sector signalled a rebound in demand momentum at the end of 2025, as new order growth quickened. Greater new sales supported expansions in employment and input buying, but underlying data highlighted challenges for the sector with regards to supply chain developments," said Siân Jones, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Input cost inflation surged to its highest since March, with firms passing some of these costs onto customers, although the rise in selling prices remained among the weakest in 2025 to stay competitive.

Employment in the sector continued to grow robustly, with the pace of job creation being the second-fastest since May, as manufacturers sought to meet increased production demands.

Despite the challenges, Greek manufacturers were optimistic about 2026, with expectations for output levels reaching a seven-month high, buoyed by plans to expand capacity and invest in new products.

(Reporting by Reuters)