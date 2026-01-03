Headlines
Swiss prosecutors place bar managers under investigation after deadly blaze
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 3, 2026
VIENNA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors said on Saturday they have placed under criminal investigation the two managers of a bar where a blaze on New Year's Day killed at least 40 people.
The offences they are suspected of having committed are homicide by negligence, causing bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence, the prosecutors' office in the canton of Valais said in a statement.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)
