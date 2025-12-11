BERN, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank ‍continues to ‌support the banking regulation measures proposed for ⁠UBS by the ‌Federal Council in June, the central bank's Vice Chairman Antoine Martin said on Thursday.

"We believe ⁠that these measures are appropriate and targeted," said Martin, ​whose role includes overseeing banking stability ‌in Switzerland. "We also ⁠believe that these measures are neither extreme nor excessive."

Martin said that the SNB ​did not comment on decisions by the bank's management, responding to a question about any potential relocation of UBS's headquarters.

"We ​believe ‍that there are ​real advantages for a bank like UBS to be based in Switzerland, and we think it is important for Switzerland to have robust regulations for a bank of ⁠this size," Martin told reporters in Bern.

The Swiss government in ​June proposed measures to prevent future banking crises following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which could make ‌UBS hold up to $24 billion in extra capital.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, editing by John Revill)