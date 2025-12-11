Finance
EU Council, Parliament agree on foreign direct investment regulation
Posted on December 11, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The European Union Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on a regulation to screen foreign direct investment, in a move to strengthen the bloc's ability to identify, assess and address risks posed by certain investments, the Council said on Thursday in a statement.
