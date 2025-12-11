Home > Finance > EU Council, Parliament agree on foreign direct investment regulation
EU Council, Parliament agree on foreign direct investment regulation

Posted on December 11, 2025

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - ‍The ‌European Union Council ⁠and ‌the European Parliament have ⁠reached a provisional agreement ​on a regulation ‌to ⁠screen foreign direct investment, in ​a move to strengthen the bloc's ability ​to ‍identify, ​assess and address risks posed by certain investments, the ⁠Council said on Thursday ​in a statement.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch ‌Rasmussen, editing by Inti Landauro)

