Home > Headlines > Switzerland's KOF institute expects economic growth to slow next year despite trade deal
Headlines

Switzerland's KOF institute expects economic growth to slow next year despite trade deal

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

ZURICH, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swiss economic growth will slow in ‍2026, the ‌KOF Institute at ETH in Zurich forecast on Monday, ⁠as the positive impact ‌of the agreement to reduce U.S. tariffs is offset by a deterioration in the international outlook.

For 2025, KOF expects the ⁠Swiss economy to grow by 1.4%, when the effect of sporting ​events is removed, before slowing to 1.1% ‌in 2026 and then ⁠rising to 1.7% in 2027.

All the figures are below the long-term average growth rate for the Swiss ​economy, which the government says is 1.8%.

The 2026 and 2027 forecasts were slightly higher than the previous KOF forecast in September, reflecting the preliminary agreement to reduce ​U.S. ‍tariffs on Swiss ​exports from 39% to 15%.

Still, uncertainty remains high, as the mutual declaration of intent does not yet constitute a legally binding agreement, KOF said.

The outlook for the international environment has slightly deteriorated compared with the previous forecast, ⁠it said.

In the euro area, growth remained weak in the third quarter, while ​a boost from increased government spending in Germany is facing delays.

In the United States, weakening consumer sentiment, soft labour market data and the ‌most recent government shutdown all point to a cyclical slowdown, KOF said.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Related Posts
Iranian Nobel laureate hospitalised twice after 'violent arrest', say family
Iranian Nobel laureate hospitalised twice after 'violent arrest', say family
German watchdog slaps online bank N26 with sanctions and more oversight
German watchdog slaps online bank N26 with sanctions and more oversight
China to fall out of Germany's top five export destinations for first time since 2010
China to fall out of Germany's top five export destinations for first time since 2010
Opening at Paris Louvre museum delayed as employees discuss possible strike
Opening at Paris Louvre museum delayed as employees discuss possible strike
Oil tanker rates to stay strong into 2026 as sanctions remove ships for hire
Oil tanker rates to stay strong into 2026 as sanctions remove ships for hire
Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government
Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government
Tariff reduction helps Swiss government to lift growth forecast
Tariff reduction helps Swiss government to lift growth forecast
Germany to offer refuge to two freed Belarus opposition leaders
Germany to offer refuge to two freed Belarus opposition leaders
Analysis-Australia PM Albanese faces Israel pressure after Bondi Beach attack
Analysis-Australia PM Albanese faces Israel pressure after Bondi Beach attack
Russia's central bank seeks $230 billion in damages from Belgium's Euroclear, Moscow court says
Russia's central bank seeks $230 billion in damages from Belgium's Euroclear, Moscow court says
EU to broaden Belarus sanctions to include hybrid activity, Lithuania says
EU to broaden Belarus sanctions to include hybrid activity, Lithuania says
EU yields to pressure from automakers as it rethinks 2035 combustion car ban
EU yields to pressure from automakers as it rethinks 2035 combustion car ban
;