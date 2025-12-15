Switzerland's KOF institute expects economic growth to slow next year despite trade deal

ZURICH, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swiss economic growth will slow in ‍2026, the ‌KOF Institute at ETH in Zurich forecast on Monday, ⁠as the positive impact ‌of the agreement to reduce U.S. tariffs is offset by a deterioration in the international outlook.

For 2025, KOF expects the ⁠Swiss economy to grow by 1.4%, when the effect of sporting ​events is removed, before slowing to 1.1% ‌in 2026 and then ⁠rising to 1.7% in 2027.

All the figures are below the long-term average growth rate for the Swiss ​economy, which the government says is 1.8%.

The 2026 and 2027 forecasts were slightly higher than the previous KOF forecast in September, reflecting the preliminary agreement to reduce ​U.S. ‍tariffs on Swiss ​exports from 39% to 15%.

Still, uncertainty remains high, as the mutual declaration of intent does not yet constitute a legally binding agreement, KOF said.

The outlook for the international environment has slightly deteriorated compared with the previous forecast, ⁠it said.

In the euro area, growth remained weak in the third quarter, while ​a boost from increased government spending in Germany is facing delays.

In the United States, weakening consumer sentiment, soft labour market data and the ‌most recent government shutdown all point to a cyclical slowdown, KOF said.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)