Home > Finance > Swedish Nov PPI +1.2 % month/month
Finance

Swedish Nov PPI +1.2 % month/month

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

STOCKHOLM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sweden's producer price index (PPI) was up 1.2 percent in November

from October and down 1.4 percent on the year, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

PRODUCER PRICES NOV 2025 OCT 2025

Month/month pct +1.2 +0.4

Year/year pct -1.4 +0.4

DETAILS

For previous stories on this indicator, click on [SEPPIM=ECI], [SEPPIY=ECI]

MARKET REACTION

For Swedish crown click on

For crown Forward Rate Agreements

Swedish bond reaction

Swedish T-Bill reaction

Swedish benchmark bond reaction

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters

Messaging: simon.c.johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Related Posts
Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration
Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration
Samsung Electronics unit Harman to acquire ZF Group's ADAS business for $1.8 billion
Samsung Electronics unit Harman to acquire ZF Group's ADAS business for $1.8 billion
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Liechtenstein court rules against founder of Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat in ownership case
Liechtenstein court rules against founder of Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat in ownership case
Israeli defence minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Israeli defence minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Sterling rises to 12-week high versus weaker dollar
Sterling rises to 12-week high versus weaker dollar
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs
EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs
Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget
Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget
UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests
UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests
WhatsApp complains about restrictions in Russia after reported slowdown
WhatsApp complains about restrictions in Russia after reported slowdown
Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts
Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump

Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump

Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

Markets in 2025: Gold, goldilocks and the dollar bears

Markets in 2025: Gold, goldilocks and the dollar bears

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

Nestle's stake in L'Oreal is a financial investment, Nestle CEO says

Nestle's stake in L'Oreal is a financial investment, Nestle CEO says

Novo Nordisk shares jump almost 8% after US approves Wegovy pill

Novo Nordisk shares jump almost 8% after US approves Wegovy pill

Italy regulator fines Ryanair 255 million euros for alleged abuse of dominant position

Italy regulator fines Ryanair 255 million euros for alleged abuse of dominant position

Italy antitrust regulator fines Ryanair $300 million over dealings with travel agencies

Italy antitrust regulator fines Ryanair $300 million over dealings with travel agencies

Analysis-Global investors turn to Chinese AI as Wall Street fears bubble

Analysis-Global investors turn to Chinese AI as Wall Street fears bubble

UK's Pets at Home recruits former Waitrose executive as CEO to lead turnaround

UK's Pets at Home recruits former Waitrose executive as CEO to lead turnaround

HSBC's Ann Godbehere to retire as chair search ends with Nelson's appointment

HSBC's Ann Godbehere to retire as chair search ends with Nelson's appointment

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

View All Finance Posts