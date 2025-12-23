Swedish Nov PPI +1.2 % month/month
Swedish Nov PPI +1.2 % month/month
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
STOCKHOLM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sweden's producer price index (PPI) was up 1.2 percent in November
from October and down 1.4 percent on the year, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
PRODUCER PRICES NOV 2025 OCT 2025
Month/month pct +1.2 +0.4
Year/year pct -1.4 +0.4
DETAILS
