Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Sweden and Denmark will jointly supply Ukraine with air defence systems worth $290 million to bolster its military against Russian attacks.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden and Denmark will jointly procure and supply Ukraine with air defence systems worth 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($290 million) to help it ward off Russian attacks, the countries' defence ministers said on Tuesday.
Sweden will fund 2.1 billion crowns of the purchase of Tridon air defence systems, developed by BAE Systems Bofors, the Swedish arm of the defence material group, while Denmark will contribute about 500 million crowns, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.
"This means that Ukraine can develop an air defence battalion if they so wish," he told a joint press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen.
"The purchase doesn't just support Ukraine on the battlefield with more material, but also strengthens our production capacity in Sweden."
Sweden and Denmark have for years been some of the staunchest backers of Ukraine, supplying military and humanitarian support since the early days of Russia's invasion of its neighbour.
($1 = 8.9564 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard in Stockholm and Soren Jeppesen, Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen)
Military support refers to assistance provided by one country to another, which can include financial aid, equipment, training, or personnel to enhance the recipient's defense capabilities.
Defense systems are military technologies and equipment designed to protect a nation from threats, including air defense systems that intercept and destroy incoming missiles or aircraft.
International cooperation involves countries working together towards common goals, such as security, economic development, and humanitarian assistance, often through treaties and joint initiatives.
Explore more articles in the Finance category