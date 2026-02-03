Sweden and Denmark Collaborate on Air Defence Systems for Ukraine

Joint Procurement of Air Defence Systems

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden and Denmark will jointly procure and supply Ukraine with air defence systems worth 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($290 million) to help it ward off Russian attacks, the countries' defence ministers said on Tuesday.

Funding and Contributions

Sweden will fund 2.1 billion crowns of the purchase of Tridon air defence systems, developed by BAE Systems Bofors, the Swedish arm of the defence material group, while Denmark will contribute about 500 million crowns, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

Strategic Importance

"This means that Ukraine can develop an air defence battalion if they so wish," he told a joint press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen.

Support for Ukraine

"The purchase doesn't just support Ukraine on the battlefield with more material, but also strengthens our production capacity in Sweden."

Sweden and Denmark have for years been some of the staunchest backers of Ukraine, supplying military and humanitarian support since the early days of Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

($1 = 8.9564 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard in Stockholm and Soren Jeppesen, Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen)