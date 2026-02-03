Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel ignored radio contact and continued its route. UKMTO is investigating.
DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A group of armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel 16 nautical miles (29.6 km) north of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.
The UKMTO said it is investigating the incident, which happened in the inbound Traffic Separation Scheme of the Strait of Hormuz.
Numerous small armed vessels attempted to contact the vessel via VHF radio, but it ignored requests to stop and continued on its planned route, the agency said.
(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
VHF radio, or Very High Frequency radio, is a type of radio communication used for short-range communication, commonly used in maritime and aviation sectors.
An interception in maritime terms refers to the act of stopping or boarding a vessel at sea, often for security or regulatory reasons.
