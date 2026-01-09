Irish Consumer Sentiment Remains Low Despite Economic Growth in 2025

Overview of Irish Consumer Sentiment

DUBLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment finished 2025 on a subdued note as concerns over living costs continued to dampen confidence, despite the economy's strong growth, a survey found on Friday.

Current Consumer Confidence Levels

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey rose only slightly to 61.2 in December, from 61.0 in November.

Comparison with Euro Zone and Britain

Consumer confidence has barely moved from April's two-year low of 58.7 at the height of U.S. tariff concerns, and is far lower than both the reading of 73.9 a year ago and the long-term survey average of 83.6.

Economic Growth vs. Consumer Sentiment

By contrast, consumers' mood across the euro zone and in neighbouring Britain has improved since also plunging in April on trade-related concerns.

Impact of Trade Concerns on Sentiment

"The past year has seen a broadly based downgrade of Irish consumer thinking in relation to economic conditions and their own financial circumstances," the survey's authors wrote.

"Given the importance of the U.S. to the Irish economy, it might be expected that trade concerns would weigh heavily on the thinking of Irish consumers."

Ireland's economy as measured by modified domestic demand (MDD) - officials' preferred metric - has defied cautious sentiment and recent worries over the impact of tariffs, growing by 4.1% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catarina Demony)