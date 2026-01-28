Storm Kristin Disrupts Power for 800,000 in Portugal and Spain

Impact of Storm Kristin on Portugal and Spain

LISBON/MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Storm Kristin left more than 800,000 people across central and northern Portugal without electricity early on Wednesday, toppling trees and utility posts, damaging homes, and disrupting motorway and rail traffic before moving inland to Spain, authorities said.

Power Outages and Emergency Response

At least one person died when a tree fell on their car in Vila Franca de Xira, on the outskirts of Lisbon, according to emergency services.

Weather Conditions and Safety Measures

Civil protection authorities reported around 1,500 weather‑related incidents, triggered by wind gusts of up to 150 km/h (93 mph), heavy rain and even snowfall in the country of nearly 11 million people.

Travel Disruptions in Spain

Grid operator E-Redes said technical teams were working to reestablish power supplies to some 855,000 clients after their initial efforts were hindered by the severe weather.

The storm then pushed east into Spain, which is still dealing with the impact of a previous system, Storm Joseph. In the coastal town of Torremolinos, strong winds felled a palm tree on Tuesday, killing a woman.

More than 160 roads across Spain were affected by snow on Wednesday, including 27 motorways on the main highway network, such as the A‑6 linking Madrid with the northwest. Snow also blanketed rooftops in parts of central Madrid but caused no major disruptions.

Spain's national weather agency AEMET warned that large areas of the country would face very strong winds, with some gusts reaching hurricane force. Authorities in parts of southern Almeria province issued a red alert due to the intensity of the winds.

Local authorities closed parks, and in some areas outdoor sports and educational activities were suspended.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip, Emma Pinedo and David Latona; Editing by Ros Russell)