Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Sterling gets a lift from hotter UK wage growth
2024-12-17T101056Z_1_LYNXMPEKBG0AS_RTROPTP_4_GLOBAL-MONEY

Published : 2 hours ago, on

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON (Reuters) – The pound rose on Tuesday, supported by data that showed UK wage growth picked up more than expected in the three months to October, which in turn raises the chances that the Bank of England will not rush to cut rates next year.

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, were 5.2% higher in the three months to the end of October than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had mostly forecast a rise of 5.0%.

Sterling was last up 0.1% at $1.2693, having bounced from an earlier session low of $1.26685.

The BoE will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday and markets expect rates to remain at 4.75%. Looking further out, money markets show traders expect the BoE to cut rates by around 70 basis points next year, compared with expectations for roughly the same scale of cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and around 120 bps in cuts from the European Central Bank.

The “higher for longer than elsewhere” theme has been a key driver of sterling strength this year, meaning the pound is the best-performing major currency against the dollar in 2024.

Even though it has fallen 0.3% in the year to date, it is still well ahead of the offshore Chinese yuan, the runner up, with a loss of 2.3%. Against the euro, the pound is up around 4.5% in 2024.

Benchmark 10-year UK government bond yields have risen by almost a full percentage point this year, compared with a 54-bps rise in 10-year Treasuries and with a 20-bp rise in German 10-year yields.

That said, there are cracks appearing in the UK economic picture. Recent data has shown the UK economy suffered a second month of contraction in October, while the employment market is weakening, with employers cutting staffing and job vacancies dropping.

“In the longer term, although wage data was stronger than expected, we think that the economic backdrop is weakening, which will lead to a loosening of the UK labour market over the course of 2025,” XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said.

“Thus, there is a risk that the market is currently underestimating the chance of rate cuts from the BOE next year,” she said.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post