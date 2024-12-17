Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Oil, healthcare stocks knock European shares to two-week lows
2024-12-17T082519Z_1_LYNXMPEKBG07J_RTROPTP_4_EUROPE-STOCKS

Published : 3 hours ago, on

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) -European shares fell to two-week lows on Tuesday, led by energy and healthcare stocks, as investors awaited a slew of major central bank decisions later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.4% by 0924 GMT, trading at its lowest since Dec. 2.

Oil and gas stocks dropped 1.2% as crude prices nudged lower after China’s economic data renewed demand concerns. [O/R] Pharma stocks fell 1.1%.

While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, the focus will be the pace of easing next year as the U.S. economy appears to be on a steady footing. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England’s rate announcements are due on Thursday.

Weighing on global stocks, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, touched its highest in more than three weeks at 4.41%. [US/]

“After Trump’s election in 2016, the Fed reacted with more hawkish projections to factor in risks from higher fiscal spending. This is likely to happen again, with projections for 2025 cuts expected to be trimmed by one to two cuts, from previously four,” said Gabriele Foa, portfolio manager at Algebris Investments.

The UK’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.6% as the pound climbed after data showed British pay rose by more than expected in the three months to October, prompting investors to further rein in bets on rate cuts next year.

Traders expect the BoE to stay on hold on Thursday.

“The stronger print has all but assured the Bank of England will hold rates steady on Thursday,” said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Investors are now in wait-and-see mode, watching whether the labour market cools in the wake of the Budget, with February’s rate cut prospects looking like a coin toss.”

Meanwhile, German business morale worsened more than expected in December, a survey from the Ifo Institute showed.

ZEW economic sentiment numbers for December are due later on Tuesday.

Shares of Airbus climbed 1.5% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

Telecom Italia rose 3.7%, extending Monday’s gains following a report CVC Capital Partners was considering purchasing Vivendi’s stake in the Italian telecommunications company.

Britain’s Bunzl fell 4.4% after the business supplies distributor said stickier-than-anticipated deflation will have a slight impact on its annual profit, especially in its Continental Europe division.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Eileen Soreng)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post