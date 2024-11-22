Investing
Sterling falls to 6-month low after weak UK retail sales
Published : 1 day ago, on
LONDON (Reuters) – The pound weakened on Friday after data showing British retail sales fell by much more than expected in October, which if matched by other soft data could cause the Bank of England to be less cautious when it comes to rate cuts.
Sterling was last down 0.22% on the dollar at $1.2566, its lowest in six months. It was also softer on the euro, which was up 0.16% at 83.35 pence.
(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Samuel Indyk)
