Investing
Euro falls to two-year low after PMI data plunges
Published : 1 day ago, on
LONDON (Reuters) – The euro dropped to its lowest since December 2022 on Friday after data showed euro zone business activity tumbled in November as the bloc’s dominant services industry contracted and manufacturing sank deeper into recession.
The common currency was last $1.0432, down 0.37% on the day, falling past its October 2023 level.
Euro zone government bond yields also fell after the data, and markets increased their expectations of the scale of European Central Bank rate cuts.
(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Finance3 days ago
Amcor to buy Berry Global in $8.4 billion deal to create packaging powerhouse
-
Finance4 days ago
Packaging firm Amcor to buy US peer Berry for $8.43 billion
-
Trading3 days ago
Oil little changed as market weighs mixed drivers
-
Investing4 days ago
European stocks sink as investors flock to safety amid geopolitical jitters