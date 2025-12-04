Finance

Stellantis to recall 72,509 US vehicles over software glitch, NHTSA says

Posted on December 4, 2025

(Corrects figure in headline to 72,509 from 72,502)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 72,509 Ram vehicles in the U.S. due to a software glitch in the instrument panel display that is causing it to go blank, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said citing a release submitted to the regulator on Monday.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)

