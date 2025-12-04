Finance
Stellantis to recall 72,509 US vehicles over software glitch, NHTSA says
Stellantis to recall 72,509 US vehicles over software glitch, NHTSA says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 4, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 4, 2025
(Corrects figure in headline to 72,509 from 72,502)
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 72,509 Ram vehicles in the U.S. due to a software glitch in the instrument panel display that is causing it to go blank, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said citing a release submitted to the regulator on Monday.
(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)