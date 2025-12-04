Debenhams' new pay plan without vote 'disgraceful', says top investor Frasers
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 4, 2025
LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A move by struggling British online fashion retailer Debenhams to push ahead with a new executive pay scheme without seeking approval from investors was "utterly disgraceful", the finance chief of rival Frasers said on Thursday.
Frasers is Debenhams' biggest investor with a 29.7% stake.
Last week, Debenhams said that one of the reasons it was not asking for a shareholder vote on the new pay scheme worth up to 222 million pounds ($296 million) was because a "major competitor" investor, which it did not name, had tried to block previous resolutions.
Debenhams has been locked in a long-running tussle with Frasers, majority-owned by British retail tycoon Mike Ashley, which unsuccessfully attempted to block its rebrand and oust its co-founder.
Frasers' chief financial officer Chris Wootton said Debenhams' latest move, which could see CEO Dan Finley earn up to 148 million pounds if Debenhams' share price hits 3 pounds over the next five years, was "typical corporate governance from them, utterly disgraceful".
However, he told Reuters that if Debenhams achieved a share price of 3 pounds "shareholders will be happy."
Debenhams shares were trading at 22.25 pence on Thursday, down 3.3%.
($1 = 0.7498 pounds)
