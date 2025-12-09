Dec ‌9 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis is teaming up with ‍Estonia-based ‌ride-hailing platform Bolt to deploy driverless vehicles across Europe, ⁠with plans to ‌begin on-road trials in 2026, the companies said on Tuesday.

The collaboration will integrate Stellantis' purpose-built autonomous vehicle ⁠platforms with Bolt's ride-hailing network, which serves more than 200 ​million customers in over 50 countries, ‌including 23 member states ⁠of the European Union.

Deployment will be phased from prototypes and pilot fleets to progressive industrial ​scale-up, with an initial production target in 2029, the joint statement said.

The companies will work closely with European regulators to ensure the technology ​meets ‍regional safety, cybersecurity and ​data protection standards, they added.

Under the partnership, Stellantis will provide its "AV-Ready Platforms", specifically the eK0 medium-sized van and its STLA Small platform, which are engineered for Level 4 autonomous driving. This ⁠level of automation means the vehicle can operate without a human ​driver under specific conditions.

The Franco-Italian-American carmaker had shelved its first Level 3 advanced driver-assistance programme in August because of high costs, ‌technological challenges and concerns about consumer appetite.

