UK's Ashtead plans $1.5 billion share buyback along with NYSE relisting
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the company missed estimates, not beat them, and remove reference to contracts and the U.S. market)
Dec 9 (Reuters) - British construction equipment rental firm Ashtead on Tuesday announced a $1.5 billion share buyback programme, which would coincide with its primary listing moving to the New York Stock Exchange in March 2026.
The announcement came as the company missed analyst expectations for half-year adjusted pretax profit.
