Starmer, Trump discussed Russia-Ukraine, Iran after Geneva talks, Downing Street says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Starmer and Trump discussed Russia-Ukraine peace talks and Iran nuclear issues in Geneva, emphasizing humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday night about U.S.-mediated Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Geneva, as well as talks between the U.S. and Iran on their nuclear dispute, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Starmer also discussed Gaza with Trump and stressed on the importance of securing further access for humanitarian aid, the spokesperson said.
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia concluded the first of two days of the U.S.-mediated peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday, with Trump pressing Kyiv to act fast to reach a deal.
Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran and Washington reached an understanding on Tuesday on "guiding principles" aimed at resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute, but that did not mean a deal is imminent.
(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Humanitarian aid refers to assistance provided for humanitarian purposes, typically in response to crises such as natural disasters or conflicts, aiming to save lives, alleviate suffering, and maintain human dignity.
A financial institution is an organization that provides financial services, such as banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and investment firms, facilitating transactions and managing money.
A spokesperson is an individual designated to speak on behalf of an organization or group, often responsible for communicating official statements and information to the public and media.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category