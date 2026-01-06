Jan 6 (Reuters) - STAAR Surgical said on Tuesday it plans to terminate its merger agreement with Swiss eyecare giant Alcon after failing to secure enough shareholder votes to approve the deal, sending its shares down more than 15% in early trading.

The vote came after Alcon's renewed efforts to clinch the deal despite opposition from Staar's biggest shareholder, Broadwood Partners.

Alcon had last month made a new offer worth $1.6 billion for Staar, up from its original offer that valued the company at $1.5 billion.

"We respect the outcome of the vote and look forward to working collaboratively with shareholders to ensure the best possible outcome for STAAR as a stand-alone company," CEO Stephen Farrell said.

Staar, which produces and markets implantable lenses for the eye, has struggled with declining revenue and a collapse in sales in China.

